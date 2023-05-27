Kimbrel 8th pitcher in MLB history to earn 400 saves, Phillies beat Braves 6-4

The NL-leading Braves dropped to 31-20. Philadelphia, stuck in fourth place in the NL East after advancing to the World Series last year, is 24-27. The Phillies are seven games back of Atlanta in the division standings.

After failing to capitalize in the first two innings with a runner in scoring position, the Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the third when Bryson Stott and Turner walked and Castellanos tripled off the wall in right-center.

Atlanta trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the fourth. Travis d'Arnaud doubled, advanced to third on Marcell Ozuna's single and scored on Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly.

Walker gave up 10 hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts. He began the game 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in seven career starts against Atlanta.

Jared Shuster, the Braves' top prospect according to MLB.com, allowed three hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. It was his fifth career start.

Ozuna led off the second with a single and advanced to third on Rosario's double but was tagged out for a double play after getting caught in a rundown when first baseman Alec Bohm threw to third baseman Josh Harrison. Ozuna compensated for the mistake in the eighth, homering off Matt Strahm to cut the lead to 6-4. It was the 11th time he's gone deep this year. He finished 3 for 4 after beginning the night with a 1.167 OPS this month, third-highest in the majors.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper continues to throw from 90 feet and needs to reach 120 before he can return to right field. Thomson added that Harper, a two-time NL MVP who underwent Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23, 2022, likely won't play in the field until after the All-Star break.

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61 ERA) will face RHP Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11) as the teams play the third game of a four-game series in a 4:10 p.m. start Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

