King Charles and Queen Camilla lay wreaths at Australian War Memorial then greet well-wishers

Charles and Camilla rested the day after their arrival before they made their first public appearance of the trip at a church service in Sydney on Sunday. They then flew to Canberra where they visited the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier then a reception at Parliament House hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The couple took their time leaving the war memorial to greet hundreds of people who gathered gathered under clear skies flying Australian flags. The temperature was forecast to reach a mild high of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit).

The reception was not attended by the government leaders of all six Australian states, who declined invitations because they would prefer an Australian citizen as head of state rather than the British monarch.

Albanese would also prefer Australia became a republic but has ruled out putting the question to a referendum during his current term.

On Wednesday, Charles will travel to Samoa, where he will open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

