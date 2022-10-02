King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

Charles attended the previous climate summit,COP26, last year in Glasgow, Scotland, but his attendance at this year's conference was never confirmed. COP27 is taking place Nov. 16-18 in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

When he was Prince of Wales, Charles was accused of meddling in government affairs, including allegations that he inappropriately lobbied government ministers.

But Charles is now king, and he has acknowledged that he will have less freedom to speak out on public issues as monarch than he did as the heir to the throne. At the same time, his advisers would be looking for the right time and place for Charles' first overseas trip as sovereign.

“My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities,’’ Charles said in a televised address after his mother’s death.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Credit: Andy Buchanan