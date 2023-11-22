BreakingNews
Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teens

King Charles III honors K-pop girl group Blackpink during South Korean president's state visit

King Charles III has paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.

During a three-day state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Charles made Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of the group's role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021.

Roseanne Park (Rosé) was also honored, but since she has dual New Zealand citizenship, her MBE is substantive. In addition to being king of the United Kingdom, Charles is head of state for 14 realms, including New Zealand, which retained the monarch as their sovereign after gaining independence from the former British Empire.

The honors were presented Wednesday morning in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace. The awards are part of Britain’s honors system, which recognizes outstanding service to the nation and the wider world. Non-U.K. citizens, and those who aren't members of the 14 realms, receive honorary versions of the awards.

Charles had lauded the K-pop girl group on Tuesday at a glittering banquet.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience,” Charles said in his banquet speech. “I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
IAEA head says the barring of several nuclear inspectors by Iran is a...
2
Major Iranian-backed militant group vows to expand conflict if U.S...
3
Live updates | Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to start Thursday...
4
Voters offered a clean slate in an election to replace The Netherlands'...
5
Russia's parliament approves budget with a record amount devoted to...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top