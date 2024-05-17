King Charles III to travel to France for UK ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day

William will also attend the Canadian event at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer. The Princess of Wales, who is also being treated for cancer, is not expected to attend.

Charles has begun a carefully managed return to public facing duties after being sidelined for three months following his cancer diagnosis.

The king signaled his comeback when he visited a cancer treatment center in London on May 1. It was his first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would take a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

While doctors are "very encouraged" by the king's progress, he continues to undergo treatment and his schedule will be adjusted as needed to protect his recovery, the palace has said.