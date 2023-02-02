King Charles III won't appear on new Australian bank notes

Treasurer Jim Chalmers weighed in on the decision, saying the change was an “opportunity to strike a good balance.”

“The monarch will still be on the coins, but the $5 note will say more about our history and our heritage and our country, and I see that as a good thing,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton likened the move to changing the date of the national day, Australia Day.

“I know the silent majority don’t agree with a lot of the woke nonsense that goes on but we’ve got to hear more from those people online,” he told 2GB Radio.

Dutton said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was central to the decision for the king not to appear on the note, urging him to “own up to it."

The bank plans to consult with Indigenous groups in designing the $5 note and expects years before it goes public.

The current $5 will continue to be issued until the new design is introduced and will remain legal tender.

The face of King Charles III is expected to be seen on Australian coins later this year.