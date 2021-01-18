King Day service calls for nonviolence amid turbulent times

“We still have a choice today — nonviolent coexistence or violent co-annihilation,” Bernice King said, again reciting the words of her father. "This may well be mankind’s last chance to choose between chaos and community.”

U.S. Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, Ebenezer's pastor, appealed for unity following his election in a runoff election Jan. 5.

“Let us stand together, let us work together,” Warnock said, calling the COVID-19 pandemic a reminder that all people are “tied together, as Dr. King said, in a single garment of destiny.”

“Because we’re dealing with a deadly airborne disease, my neighbor coughs and I’m imperiled by the cough of my neighbor,” Warnock said. "That doesn’t make my neighbor my enemy. That means that our destiny is tied together.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while supporting striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. Had he lived, he would have turned 92 on his birthday last Friday.

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks about a series of events to be held in and around The King Center in Atlanta. The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader's daughter said in an online church service Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

An eternal flame burns at the tomb of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in an online church service Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anthony Wilson puts on a MLK mask on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

A man takes a photo of the Historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

G.A. Breedlove stands outside of the historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

The Historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church is reflected in a photo of Martin Luther King Jr., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

Alexis Upshaw, left, holding 2-year-old Ari Upshaw, takes a photo as Ty Upshaw, 7, right, adjusts the mask of his sister, Mila Upshaw, 5, in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

G.A. Breedlove holds up a heart outside of the historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

FILE - In this March 21, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King, foreground row, fifth from right, waves as marchers stream across the Alabama River on the first of a five day, 50-mile march to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala. The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in an online church service Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this March 21, 1965 file photo, Martin Luther King, Jr. and his civil rights marchers cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., heading for the capitol, Montgomery, during a five day, 50 mile walk to protest voting laws. The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in an online church service Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited