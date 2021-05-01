King to kingmaker: Liverpool can seal EPL title for Man City

The champagne is very much on ice for City.

Or, as Guardiola put it after the win at Palace: “We can start to think about putting it in the fridge.”

Sergio Aguero, City's all-time record scorer who is leaving the club at the end of the season, took advantage of a rare start in the team by scoring a typically clinical goal to set City on its way in the 57th minute at Selhurst Park.

His control was instant off Benjamin Mendy's pass, before Aguero moved into the area and rifled a rising shot into the roof of the net just inside the near post.

“What a goal, what an action, what a man,” Guardiola purred.

Ferran Torres added the second just 84 seconds later as City belatedly flexed its muscles after a slow start, mainly due to Guardiola rotating heavily to give his first-choice players a rest between matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. City leads 2-1 after the first leg in Paris, with the return match on Tuesday.

MAGICAL MOUNT

Chelsea was blessed with an extra two days between matches, compared to City, in its Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, allowing manager Thomas Tuchel to field a strong lineup against Fulham.

Mason Mount was one of the regulars who started and the England midfielder produced a piece of individual brilliance to set up the first of Kai Havertz's two goals at Stamford Bridge. Mount brought down a long ball forward by Thiago Silva with deft control, then slipped a pass between two defenders with his next touch to give Havertz time and space to finish into the corner in the 10th minute.

Havertz traded passes with fellow Germany international Timo Werner for the second goal in the 49th as Chelsea cemented fourth place and moved six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham, whose game in hand is against Burnley on Monday.

BRIGHTON ALMOST SAFE

Brighton can start planning for a fourth straight season in the top flight.

A 2-0 win at home against Leeds pushed Brighton 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Pascal Gross, with a penalty, and Danny Welbeck were the scorers.

Everton hosted Aston Villa in the late game.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures as he watches play during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, England, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Catherine Ivill/Pool) Credit: Catherine Ivill Credit: Catherine Ivill

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, England, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Clive Rose/Pool) Credit: Clive Rose Credit: Clive Rose

Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Neill Hall/Pool via AP) Credit: Neill Hall Credit: Neill Hall