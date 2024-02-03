BreakingNews
First measles case in nearly two decades identified in Montgomery County

Kingsbury withdraws name from consideration for Raiders offensive coordinator, AP source says

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, according to person informed of the decision

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON and ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kingsbury, who spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst, had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce's staff on Thursday, but he couldn't reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he's pursuing other options, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private.

Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here.

They have interviewed former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who is available but is in contention for the openings at New England and New Orleans. Mike Sullivan remains the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks coach, so he is a possibility.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is off the market after being promoted to offensive coordinator, and former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is now the Patriots OC. Both had interviewed with Las Vegas.

Also gone is Zac Robinson, whom the Raiders reportedly requested to interview. He is the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.

Another name is UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who according to NFL.com interviewed twice with the Raiders before they turned their attention to Kingsbury.

___

Maaddi reported from Tampa, Florida.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
What to know about the US strikes in Iraq and Syria
2
For the first time, an Irish nationalist will lead Northern Ireland's...
3
Hodgson pleads with 'harsh' fans after Palace loss. Newcastle rallies...
4
The US says it may bomb more Middle East targets. One militia says it...
5
Where the jobs are: Strong hiring in most industries has far outpaced...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top