Kishida opens diplomacy rush as Japan preps divisive funeral

On Tuesday, he is to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

China, a sometimes harsh critic of what it saw as the conservative Abe's moves to expand Japan's military and whitewash history, will send former Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang, whose title is sufficiently politically neutral as to raise few eyebrows. He is also the head of the China Zhiong Party, one of eight figurehead bodies tasked with advising the ruling Communist Party and giving China the veneer of a multiparty system.

Wan is also a ranking member of the legislature’s toothless advisory body, with a specialty in the auto industry. Wan is not known to have had any connections to Japan, Japan's parliament or the Abe family.

Other leaders from Group of Seven countries and many others who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London last week won't be at Abe's funeral. South Korea is sending Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is to meet with Kishida on Wednesday.

Political watchers say holding a state funeral for Abe is an attempt by Kishida to stabilize his grip on power by placating governing Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers belonging to Abe’s conservative political faction.

Security around the Budokan martial arts arena, where the memorial will be held Tuesday, has been raised to high levels, with uniformed police officers patrolling the neighborhood and stopping cars for inspections.

Travel on roads around the Budokan and the Akasaka guest house will be restricted through Wednesday, including about 10 hours on Tuesday, according to Tokyo police.

Police security has come under scrutiny after the police force was accused of not providing adequate protection for Abe when he was killed. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Monday that police have stepped up information gathering, analysis and protection measures ahead of the funeral.

“We will do our utmost for security and take all necessary steps so we can respond to any situation,” Matsuno said.

