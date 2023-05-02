Kishida plans to visit Yoon in South Korea before G-7

Japan and South Korea want to ensure their relations are on track for considerable recovery ahead of G-7, where Yoon is invited as one of eight outreach nations. The two leaders are also expected to hold trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines.

Washington has been stepping up cooperation with its key Asian allies.

Yoon was in Washington last week and won stronger U.S. commitment on extended nuclear deterrence, including improved information sharing and nuclear submarine visits to South Korea. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was at the White House on Monday and Biden reiterated U.S. commitment to the Philippines' security and noted the "deep friendship" of the two nations.

Ties between Japan and South Korea have improved rapidly since March, when Yoon's government announced plans to use South Korean funds to compensate forced laborers without requiring contributions from Japan. The plan aims to end a dispute stemming from South Korean court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean workers for abusive treatment and forced labor during World War II, when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony.

Since Yoon's trip to Japan in March, Tokyo and Seoul have mostly resolved their trade disputes. The two sides also held the first talks between their finance ministers in seven years, seeking strengthened cooperation in resilient supply chains amid China's growing influence.