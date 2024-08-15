Kishida vows to push rules-based order as Japan's defense chief visits Yasukuni 79 years after WWII

“In the world where tragic battles have persisted, Japan will continue its effort to maintain and strengthen the rules-based, free and open international order” and endeavor to resolve difficult global issues, Kishida said.

Kishida noted the more than 3 million Japanese killed, the destruction and the lives lost from bloody ground battles on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, fire-bombings across Japan, and the atomic attacks on Nagasaki and Hiroshima. He did not mention or apologize for Japanese aggression across Asia or millions of lives lost there.

The omission follows a precedent set by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his speech 2013, a move critics call a whitewashing of Japan’s wartime atrocities.

Earlier Thursday, three of Kishida's ministers, including Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, prayed at the Yasukuni Shrine — seen by Asian neighbors as a symbol of militarism.

The controversial shrine honors convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead. Victims of Japanese aggression, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as a lack of remorse, and visits by defense officials are considered especially controversial.

Kihara is the first serving defense chief to pray at the shrine on the anniversary since then-Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's 2021 visit.

Kishida abstained from praying at the Yasukuni Shrine just a block away and sent a religious ornament instead.

Emperor Naruhito, who also attended the ceremony, repeated his “deep remorse” over Japan’s actions during the war that was fought in the name of the wartime emperor Hirohito, his grandfather.

Kishida accelerated Japan's military buildup and spending as the country further deepens military cooperation with the United States and their Indo-Pacific partners in the face of growing threats from China and North Korea.

Kishida, who took office in 2021, announced Wednesday that he plans to step down after his governing party leadership vote in September.

