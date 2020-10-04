Kitata upsets Kipchoge to win London Marathon

In the women's race, Kosgei broke for home with seven miles to go leaving Chepngetich, who had looked the stronger in the middle stages of the race, far behind.

The pair were a minute ahead of their nearest challenger at the halfway mark and looked on course to trouble the women’s-only world record of two hours 17 minutes and one second.

But as the rain began to fall harder the pace slowed and Kosgei eventually crossed the line in 2 hours 18 minutes, 58 seconds — almost five minutes outside her world record set in Chicago last year.

“The weather was not good so we struggled,” Kosgei said. “I struggled up to the moment I finished.

“We have not prepared well due to the pandemic. I will be prepared for good results next year.”

A tiring Chepngetich was caught by a stunning late charge from Hall, who overtook her with just a few strides remaining.

