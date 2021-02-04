Kittle dismisses 'chatter' about Niners trading Garoppolo

"I think it's speculation. I think it's rumors. I think it's chatter," Kittle said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. "I think people on social media like to talk about things that I don't know if they have any idea about. Being in the building, in the locker room, I don't really hear anything in there. So I'm just confident my quarterback, when he's healthy, he's a hell of a football player."

Kittle, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end and 2019 All-Pro, said he hasn’t talked to Garoppolo about it. The 49ers reportedly had interest in Matthew Stafford before Detroit traded him to the Los Angeles Rams.