Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," said a Klondike representative in an email. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, continues to sell cones, shakes, and its signature Klondike bar nationwide.