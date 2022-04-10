Kluber looks good, Rays beat Orioles 8-0 to complete sweep

Kluber went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts with the New York Yankees last season, when he also spent three months on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. The Rays signed him to an $8 million, one-year deal during the offseason.

Lefty Jeffrey Springs (1-0) came on to get the only batter he faced to end the fifth. Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks and Matt Wisler held the Orioles scoreless the rest of the way, finishing a combined six-hitter.

Wells made his first major league start for the Orioles and didn’t get through the second inning. The Rays loaded with two walks and an infield single, then chased the 27-year-old right-hander with Mike Zunino’s sacrifice fly, Manuel Margot’s RBI grounder and Lowe’s 437-foot homer to right-center.

Franco's two-run single highlighted a four-run eighth against relievers Bryan Baker and Paul Fry. Franco joined Quinton McCracken in 1998 and Steve Cox in 2001 as the only Rays with muiltiple three-hit games during the first three games of a season,

Wells, 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA in 44 relief appearances as a rookie last season, threw 54 pitches and allowed four runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier was not in the lineup Sunday, however Cash said it was a day of rest and not related to injury. The team is beginning the season with a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Return to Baltimore for home opener vs. Milwaukee. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-5, 5.04 ERA in 2021) gets the start, with the Brewers countering with RHP Adrian Houser (10-6, 3.22).

Rays: A seven-game homestand continues with RHP Luis Patiño (5-3, 4.31 in 2021) starting the first of four games vs. Oakland. RHP Paul Blackburn (1-4, 5.87) takes the ball first for the Athletics.

Caption Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe prepares to tag out Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays on an attempted steal of second base during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe connects on a two-run home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez slides in safely to first as Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle waits for a late throw during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells reacts after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, celebrates his home run with Wander Franco during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson