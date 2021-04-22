Knicks beat Hawks 122-119, win streak at NBA-best 8 games

Chris Capela had 25 points and 22 rebounds for Atlanta. Bogdanovic scored 20 points. John Collins finished with 18 and Kevin Huerta 17.

Atlanta took a game-high 11-point lead, 95-84, when the Knicks’ Norvel Pelle was called for goaltending on a shot by Onyeka Okongwu with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

Young left the game soon after and the Knicks took advantage, moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the victory.

The Knicks pulled within two at 109-107 on the second of Quickley’s consecutive 3-pointers with 7:01 remaining, then took their biggest lead of the game at 116-109 on Rose’s 3-pointer with 4:46 left.

Lou Williams added 11 points for the Hawks, who had won nine of their last 11 games.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta’s last win at Madison Square Garden (114-107) came on January 21, 2018. ... The Hawks had won five consecutive road games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Knicks: Randle, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, is the first Knicks player to earn that distinction since February 2017 (Kristaps Porzingis).

IRON MEN

Only one player from each team has seen action in all of his team’s games this season. Kevin Huerter has played in all 59 for the Hawks, starting 44. Barrett has played and started in all 60 games for the Knicks. Randle and Solomon Hill have only missed one game each this season.

LOOKING FOR A PLAYOFF PAYOFF

Neither the Knicks nor the Hawks have reached the playoffs for quite a while. Atlanta hasn’t seen postseason action since the 2016-17 season, while New York hasn’t been in the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.

HOW SWEEP IT IS

The Knicks won all three meetings against the Hawks this season. New York had not swept Atlanta since winning all three games during the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT:

Hawks: Host Miami Heat on Friday.

Knicks: Host Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) makes a 3-point shot against the New York Knicks to tie the score during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during overtime in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against the New York Knicks to tie the score in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle makes a jump shot against the Atlanta Hawks to give the Knicks the lead in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with guard Kevin Huerter (3) after making a 3-point basket against the New York Knicks to tie the score during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates with forward Reggie Bullock (25) after making a 3-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wendell Cruz Credit: Wendell Cruz