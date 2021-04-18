Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

The Pelicans scored seven straight after the game was tied at 92 with under 5 minutes left in regulation, and they led by six after a basket by Bledsoe with 1:48 to play.

But Rose made a 3-pointer to start the rally and then set up the tying one to finish it. He drove into the lane and even though the Knicks needed a 3, Lonzo Ball slightly cheated into the middle and left Bullock alone in the corner. Rose then blocked Bledsoe's jumper to end regulation.

Williamson didn't make his first basket until 3.9 seconds remained in the first quarter for a 25-21 lead. He then got going quickly in the second, catching an alley-oop pass that Ball threw from just inside midcourt for a dunk that made it 31-26.

That was the Pelicans' last highlight for a while. New York answered that basket with a 17-2 surge to make it 43-33, pushed the lead to 15 later in the period and got 16 points from Randle in the quarter to take a 57-44 advantage at halftime.

New Orleans bounced back nicely in the third, getting 13 points from Bledsoe and outscoring New York 35-22 to forge a 79-all tie going to the final quarter after Williamson slammed down another lob on the fast break with 28 seconds to go.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans was 6 for 27 on 3s (22%) after averaging six per game on about 25% shooting in their previous five. ... Jaxson Hayes played despite back spasms and finished with six points.

Knicks: C Nerlens Noel remained on the court holding his right hand for a couple minutes before being taken to the back after defending a drive in the first quarter. The Knicks said he had a bruise and Noel returned in the second.

RANDLE ROLLING

Randle had his fourth consecutive 30-point game, the first Knicks player to do that since Carmelo Anthony in February 2014. Included in that run was a 32-point performance in the 116-106 victory in New Orleans on Wednesday, followed by 44 to tie his season high on Friday in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Knicks: Host Charlotte on Tuesday.

___

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York.