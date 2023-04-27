Knicks' Randle aggravates ankle injury in Game 5, doubtful

Randle, who missed the final five games of the regular season and has been slowed in the playoffs, went down with 1:17 left in the half and the Knicks leading by double digits.

After trying to block Caris LeVert’s jumper, Randle landed awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a few minutes while being checked by medical staff. He was helped to his feet but defiantly walked off the floor and headed to the locker room for treatment at halftime.