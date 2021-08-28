Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

Earlier, Laura Zimmerman scored at 5:29 of overtime to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia. In the night quarterfinals, Canada faced Germany, and Finland met the Czech Republic. Canada beat the United States 5-1 on Thursday night to take the top spot in Group A.

Sinja Leeman fed Zimmerman for a one-timer past goalie Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland’s first victory of the tournament.

Evelina Raselli pulled Switzerland within a goal midway through the third period, and Phoebe Staenz tied it with 2:16 left in regulation.

Yelizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova scored for Russia in the first period to chase goalie Andrea Braendli. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief.

The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller. She injured her ankle in the team’s first preliminary-round game, a loss to Russia.

Caption Grace Zumwinkle (13), of the United States, scores against Japan goalie Akane Konishi, left, as she is checked by Japan's Sena Suzuki during third-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto (1) loses track of the puck as teammate Shiori Koike (2) tries to hold off Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, during first-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Alex Carpenter, right, of the United States, scores against Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto during first-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Switzerland celebrate after defeating Russian Olympic Committee during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Switzerland's goalie Andrea Braendli deflects a shot during first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game between Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Switzerland's goalie Saskia Maurer, left, and Switzerland's goalie Andrea Braendli celebrate defeating Russian Olympic Committee during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann, right, scres the winning goal on Russian Olympic Committee's goalie Valeria Merkusheva during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh