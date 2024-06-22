Knoblauch, Oilers successfully challenge for offsides, wiping out apparent Panthers goal

Officials in consultation with the NHL’s situation room in Toronto found Sam Reinhart was in the zone maybe an inch before Barkov carried it in. The sellout crowd of over 18,000 roared when Chris Rooney announced that the play was offside and waved off the goal.

Knoblauch all playoffs has pushed the right buttons, whether it be a goaltending change in the second round or tweaking his lineup throughout. Had the challenge been unsuccessful, by league rules Edmonton would have gotten a two-minute minor penalty and put Florida on the power play with the chance to tie it.

The Oilers had lost 10 of their first 13 games when Jay Woocroft was fired and Knoblauch hired. He coached Connor McDavid a decade ago in junior with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters.

