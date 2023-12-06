BreakingNews
Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

'Know My Name' author Chanel Miller has written a children's book, 'Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All'

Chanel Miller’s next book after her prize-winning memoir “Know My Name” will help fulfill a longtime dream to write and illustrate children’s stories
Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Chanel Miller's next book after her prize-winning memoir “Know My Name” will help fulfill a longtime dream — to write and illustrate children's stories.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that Miller's “Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All” will be released April 23. The publisher is calling the book a “funny and poignant story of friendship and community” centered on a New York City laundromat, a 10-year-old detective and the timeless mystery of missing socks.

“I crafted these characters because I was longing to move freely through the world with fearless curiosity, to refocus on life’s funny little miraculous moments," Miller said in a statement. "I was craving joy and they helped me find it.“

The book will feature Miller's black and white drawings.

Miller was first known to the public as “Emily Doe,” the anonymous victim of sexual assault whose widely read impact statement came out on the day in 2016 that her convicted attacker, Stanford University student Brock Turner, was sentenced to prison.

By 2019, she had revealed her name and completed her memoir, which won the National Book Critic Circle Award among other honors.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the new book is “Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All," not “Magnolia Wu Unfolds It."

In Other News
1
Google ups the stakes in AI race with Gemini, a technology trained to...
2
Decades after Europe, turning blades send first commercial wind power...
3
Dutch military police have discovered 47 migrants hiding in a truck...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher on hopes for easier...
5
Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine's person of the year
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top