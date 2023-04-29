Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks

This year's dinner occurs as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia. He was detained in March and charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the U.S. government. His family will be among the 2,600 people attending the gala at the Washington Hilton.

Also attending will be Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, who has not been heard from since disappearing at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. U.S. officials say they operate under the assumption that he is alive and are working to try to bring him home.