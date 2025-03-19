Knox's last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis 70-68 in First Four

Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19.

After forcing a turnover in the final seconds, Alabama State had the ball out of bounds under its own basket. With the score tied, Micah Simpson threw a long pass nearly the length of the court toward a scrum of players in the lane at the other end — not unlike a Hail Mary in football.

The ball deflected off a teammate and right into Knox's hands near the rim, giving him a simple layup for the winning bucket.

Micah Octave’s steal and dunk put Alabama State ahead by four with 1:36 left, but the Red Flash tied the score at 68 on Chris Moncrief’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.

Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo scored 17 for the Red Flash (16-18), who led by as many as nine.

Alabama State (20-15) is making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Saint Francis shot 59% and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

