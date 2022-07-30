BreakingNews
Springboro school board member resigns
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Lydia Ko has been joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
2
Arrest of prominent Guatemalan journalist draws condemnation
3
Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWS died
4
Cup Series welcomes Russian driver's return to racing
5
FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top