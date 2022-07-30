Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.