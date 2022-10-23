dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ko returns to country of her birth to win BMW Ladies

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Lydia Ko has won her 18th career title in the country of her birth after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship

WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Lydia Ko won her 18th career title in the country of her birth after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.

Ko finished the South Korea-based tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69.

“This is probably the best I’ve played, the most consistently I’ve played,” Ko said.

“I played the back nine really well in all four of my rounds, and I think that was the big key for me.”

Ko slipped to 15 under when she had a bogey at the No. 7 before firing in six birdies to leave the rest of the pack behind.

“Every time I come back to Korea, even though I play under the New Zealand flag, so many people support me … I think that is such a boost,” Ko said.

There was a three-way tie for third place with Hye-Jin Choi, Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu all ending up at 16-under 272.

Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament record 9-under 63 on the first day, ended up fourth following a disappointing round of 2-over 74 on Sunday with five bogeys and only three birdies.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia, 2 pilots die
2
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
3
Olympic GS champion Odermatt dominates ski WCup opener
4
Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt
5
Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top