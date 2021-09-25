Koepka gets no relief at Ryder Cup; saves par anyway

Koepka and his partner, Daniel Berger, argued with a pair of rules officials that a drain placed near a bunker to the right of the fairway would interfere with Koepka's downswing — an issue that put Koepka at increased risk because he has been dealing with a wrist injury.

“If I break my wrist, it's on (expletive) both of you," Koepka said after the ruling was made.