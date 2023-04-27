Kosovo calls for justice for 1,621 missing persons from war

“We need justice. We need accountability. We need criminals, perpetrators, executioners and decision-makers to be behind bars,” Kurti said.

The issue of the missing is part of an 11-point European Union plan to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti is due to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels next week for talks.

The European Union mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, has conducted 725 field operations and 197 exhumations, which have resulted in the identification of 332 missing persons.

“These figures don’t mean much to those who have not found their loved ones yet,” said forensic anthropologist Luísa Marinho.

EULEX said it had been difficult to find the bodies. Many were buried in small, unmarked graves or even in cemeteries, in an effort by the perpetrators to make the search for the missing more difficult and to hide evidence.

While most of the missing are ethnic Albanians, a few are Serbs.

EULEX says it lacks new and credible information on the location of graves. It has complained that not all missing persons’ families have given blood samples for DNA analysis, making it harder for experts to identify remains.