Kosovo war veterans plead innocent to witness intimidation

The veterans association represents former ethnic Albanian separatists who fought Serbian troops in the war for independence. The special court is investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the conflict.

It has indicted suspects including former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on charges of murder, torture and persecution linked to the conflict. Thaci denies the charges.

The court and a linked prosecutor’s office was established following a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that Kosovo Liberation Army fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The United States and most of the West recognize Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia — supported by its allies Russia and China — doesn't.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia remain despite EU-brokered talks to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade that started in 2011. Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are currently keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.

Caption Leader of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veterans' association Hysni Gucati appears in court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The trial opened Thursday of two leaders of a Kosovo war veterans association accused of interfering with justice by publishing leaked details of investigations by a European Union-backed prosecutor. (Piroschka van De Wouw/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Piroschka Van De Wouw Credit: Piroschka Van De Wouw

