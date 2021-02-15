Kosovo's leftist opposition party sees landslide win

The victory, however, may not give Kurti the required 61 seats in the 120-seat parliament to create a Cabinet on his own. He made it clear there would be no coalition with the main losing opponents.

Kosovo’s Serb minority has 10 seats in parliament and 10 other seats belong to other minorities.

Negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia, which stalled again last year after talks brokered by the U.S. and the European Union, did not figure high on the winning party's agenda. Kurti said forming a negotiating team for dialogue would not be a priority.

Independent analyst Donika Emini called on Kurti not to avoid the talks with Serbia but to “be more sensitive, more proactive” with Kosovo's political group as well as the international community.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi urged Kosovo to soon form the new parliament, government and elect the president and advance reforms, pledging continuous Brussels' support.

“Kosovo’s European path also goes through the comprehensive normalization of relations with Serbia,” their statement said.

Kosovo is seeking to eventually enter the 27-nation EU and has signed with Brussels a stabilization agreement, the first step towards membership.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Within two months of taking their seats, Kosovo’s lawmakers must elect the country’s president. If no candidate is elected after three rounds of voting, the country could be forced to hold another early parliamentary election.

