Kosovo’s new parliament starts, vote on new govt expected

Konjufca said he didn't “exclude a new session after some hours.”

Reviving Kosovo’s economy, including beating back unemployment, as well as managing the coronavirus pandemic, organized crime and corruption remain top challenges for the new government.

Another priority is to resume negotiations to normalize ties with neighboring Serbia, which stalled again last year and don’t figure high on Kurti’s agenda despite international pressure.

A simple majority is needed to elect Kurti's government, compared with the much harder task of electing the new president, which should happen by May and requires a two-thirds majority.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo's sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.