Kosovo's rival communities reach deal on World Heritage site

“Such an agreement testifies that the Republic of Kosovo is a country of equality, of freedom and rights which are respected and protected similarly for everyone,” Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, who was also involved in the talks, said in a statement.

Monk Sava Janjic from the Visoki Decani monastery said on Twitter that the “arrangement will protect the monastery from the construction of the international road, which will go via a bypass, and in return will enable rehabilitation of the existing road ... for local use.”

Kosovo's Foreign Ministry also hailed the deal, saying in a statement that the road is "of strategic importance for all Albanians, eases the free movement of people and goods and also will be attractive for tourism development.”

Serbs are the biggest ethnic minority in Kosovo, though their number has decreased following the war when a Serbian crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists led to the deaths of more than 10,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians.

NATO intervention forced Serbia to withdraw from the province Serbs and the Serbian church consider their historic and cultural heartland — containing hundreds of Serbian Orthodox Christian monasteries and churches dating back to medieval times.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that Belgrade doesn’t recognize.

Kosovo and Serbia have been in EU-negotiated talks — that included the Decani road issue — since 2011 but few of the signed deals are applied.

Visoki Decani Monastery was founded by Serbian King Saint Stefan Decanski, who was buried there after being killed by his son's followers. It blends western and eastern architectural styles and is richly decorated with frescoes. During the 1998-99 war it sheltered civilians.

——-

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania. Jovana Gec in Belgrade also contributed.

In this Oct. 14, 2020 photo provided by the NATO-led peacekeepers, KFOR press office, KFOR soldiers guard the 14th Century Visoki Decani Monastery. Italian mediation on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, helped resolve a long-running dispute between Kosovo's ethnic Albanian government and the Serb minority, allowing a highway project that will bypass the historic Christian Orthodox monastery listed as an endangered World Heritage site. (NATO-led peacekeepers, KFOR Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited