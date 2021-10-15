Kraken post 1st NHL victory, spoiling Preds' opener 4-3

Roman Josi and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Nashville. The Predators came in with a .614 winning percentage in season openers, fourth-highest in NHL history for franchises with at least 10 such games. The Predators also had won seven of their last eight home openers and 11 of 14.

This time, Nashville had a pair of the NFL's Tennessee Titans wide receivers waving the rally flag to help kick off the new season in Julio Jones and Chester Rogers.

Tolvanen scored on Nashville’s first shot, from the slot 3:18 into the game. The lead didn’t last as Nashville’s penalty kill woes continued into the new season.

Yakov Trenin picked up a roughing and a fighting major in the first fight in Seattle history with Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn. But the minor gave Seattle the man advantage, and McCann scored on a wrister at 15:27. Then Alexandre Carrier tripped Alex Barret-Boule, and Tanev scored with 2:27 left in the period for a 2-1 lead.

Josi tied it up on a 5-on-3 early in the second. But Wennberg had an easy tap-in into an open net behind goalie Juuse Saros for another Seattle lead at 3-2 midway through the period.

VIDEO TRIBUTE

The Predators gave a video tribute early in the first period to Jeff Camelio, the Kraken’s head equipment manager. Camelio spent 15 seasons as Nashville’s assistant equipment manager with the 2019-20 season his last with the Predators.

Seattle also has a pair of former Predators in forward Calle Jarnkrok, picked in the expansion draft after eight seasons with Nashville. Jarnkrok was one of 13 skaters in Nashville history to play at least 500 games with the franchise. Forward Colin Blackwell made his NHL debut with Nashville in 2018-19.

Neither played Thursday night, with Jarnkrok in the COVID-19 protocol and Blackwell dealing with a lower-body injury.

FORSBERG’S STREAK

Predators forward Filip Forsberg had an assist on Josi’s goal, giving him at least a point in Nashville’s last five season openers. That’s the longest active scoring streak in the NHL in season openers, and he became the 12th player in NHL history to score in at least five straight openers.

UP NEXT

The Kraken continue their franchise-opening road swing Saturday afternoon at Columbus.

Nashville hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Caption Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, center right, talks with assistant coach Jay Leach in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) and Seattle Kraken center Alex Barre-Boulet (12) reach for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) protects the puck from Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey