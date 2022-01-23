Krejcikova, Keys to meet in Australian Open quarterfinals

Krejcikova went into her match against Azarenka believing the former 32-year-old, former No. 1-ranked player from Belarus was the favorite to win.

“She’s a champion here. She likes this court. She’s very experienced on this court. I have a lot of respect for her,” Krejcikova said. But, "I was doing everything to get this one, really preparing for a dream like this.

“And yeah, I’m in the quarterfinals.”

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova needed only 85 minutes to beat the 2012 and 2013 champion, who made 28 unforced errors and dropped five service games.

In later matches, top-ranked Ash Barty was scheduled to play No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova, who saved two match points before upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

The winner of that match between Barty and Anisimova will play No. 21-seeded Jessica Pegula, who beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal was continuing his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he faced French left-hander Adrian Mannarino.

___

Caption Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Credit: Simon Baker

Caption Paula Badosa of Spain serves to Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Credit: Simon Baker

Caption Victoria Azarenka of Belarus makes a backhand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair