Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies

That move brought a surge in European natural gas prices and walloped global stock markets.

High energy prices and possible shortages this winter in Western Europe have set alarm bells ringing among governments, notably those in the European Union.

Peskov laid the blame for the disruption firmly at the door of the sanctions, which he claimed have prevented machinery from working properly, even though experts say that isn’t true.

German officials have rejected those explanations, saying they are merely a political power play. Germany’s Siemens Energy, which manufactured turbines the Nord Stream 1 pipeline uses, said turbine leaks can be fixed while gas continues to flow through the pipeline.

Also in the energy sector, tension still gripped Europe’s largest nuclear plant Monday, a day before U.N. inspectors were due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at the Ukrainian site that has been engulfed by Russia’s war on its neighbor.

The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces of staging "provocations" at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which lies within a Russian-installed administrative area.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Kyiv’s forces on Sunday targeted the territory of the plant with a drone, which it said Russian troops were able to shoot down.

The ministry said Ukrainian troops also shelled the adjacent city of Enerhodar twice overnight.

The two sides have traded accusations about endangering the plant, which the Kremlin’s forces have held since early March. The plant’s Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.

In a perilous mission, experts with the International Atomic Energy Agency traveled through the war zone to reach the plant last week.

Four of six U.N. nuclear agency inspectors have completed their work and left the site, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear power plant operator, said Monday. Two of the experts are expected to stay at the plant on a permanent basis, Energoatom said.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, applauded the IAEA’s decision to leave some experts at the plant.

“There are Russian troops now who don’t understand what’s happening, don’t assess the risks correctly,” Podolyak said.

“There is a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing by their side and telling (Russian troops): ‘Don’t touch these people, let them work,’" he added.

The U.N. inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about what they found out on their visit. The plant is largely crippled, amid a grinding war that has clobbered energy markets.

Elsewhere, the fighting raged on for a seventh month, with Ukraine’s presidential office saying Monday at least four civilians were killed and seven others were wounded by new Russian shelling across several regions of Ukraine.

Most of the casualties were in the eastern Donetsk region, where three people were killed and four were wounded. A large chunk of Donetsk is held by Russian-allied separatists.

Meanwhile, a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces “is making verifiable progress in the south and the east” of the country, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

“The pace of the counteroffensive will likely change dramatically from day to day as Ukrainian forces work to starve the Russians of necessary supplies, disrupt their command and control, and weaken their morale even as counteroffensive ground assaults continue,” the institute said late Sunday.

In the eastern city of Sloviansk, personnel at the Ukrainian Red Cross Society swept up debris Monday from a second rocket attack on its premises in a week.

Nobody was hurt in either attack, said Taras Logginov, head of the agency’s rapid response unit. He blamed Russia forces and accused them of war crimes for the attacks.

In a row of apartment buildings across the road, the few residents who haven't evacuated sawed sheets of plywood to board up their shattered windows.

Henadii Sydorenko sat on the porch of his apartment building for a break. He said he’s not sure whether to stay or leave, torn between his responsibility of taking care of three apartments whose owners have already evacuated and the increasing fear because of the now frequent shelling of Sloviansk.

“It’s frightening,” the 57-year-old said of the shelling. “I’m losing my mind, little by little.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv’s forces had liberated three settlements — two in the south and one in the east, in the Donetsk region. He didn’t provide names of the settlements in his comments on Sunday night.

Amid increased Ukrainian strikes on the occupied Kherson region, Russian-installed authorities there said that for security reasons they were putting on hold their plans for a local referendum on whether the region should formally become part of Russia.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers fire, on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov) Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers fire, on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov) Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov

Combined Shape Caption People walk past a crater from an explosion that hit an area near the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during a Russian attack yesterday in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption People walk past a crater from an explosion that hit an area near the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during a Russian attack yesterday in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in front of the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in front of the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A man cycles past part of a rocket that sits wedged in the ground at a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption A man cycles past part of a rocket that sits wedged in the ground at a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Henadii Sydorenko carries a piece of plywood to cover the windows of apartments that have been damaged after a Russian attack yesterday near a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Henadii Sydorenko carries a piece of plywood to cover the windows of apartments that have been damaged after a Russian attack yesterday near a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa