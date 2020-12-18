Kremlin happy Russians will be able to compete at Olympics

WADA wanted Russian athletes to show they didn’t benefit from cover-ups at a Moscow laboratory before they were cleared to compete at the Olympics, Paralympics and world championship events. Russia argued that amounted to collective punishment.

Peskov emphasized that Russia will continue to work as closely as possible with international sports organizations.

“As regards all other issues, we intend to stay in close touch with international sports organizations,” he said. “We will continue this dialogue, we will continue to defend our interests by all means available, and we will continue our crackdown on doping, which the president of the Russian Federation has repeatedly described as the greatest evil.”

