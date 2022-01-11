Kremlin: Russia-US talks inspire no significant optimism

The demands, contained in a proposed Russia-U.S. security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO, were drafted amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stoked fears of a possible invasion. Russia has denied it has plans to attack its neighbor but pressed for legal guarantees that would rule out NATO expansion and weapons deployment there.

After the Russia-U.S. meeting in Geneva on Monday, Moscow and NATO representatives are expected to meet on Wednesday. Russia is also meeting the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe this week, which includes the United States.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian state TV on Tuesday that that the diplomatic work continues and there is no “reason for concern.”

“The work continues, it will continue tomorrow, we're focused on achieving results both in the form of the very process of talks and the agreements, which we informed about in advance in terms of laying out our position. I don't see a reason for concern,” Zakharova said.