Kremlin: Thousands of arrests at protests necessary response

Following Navalny's arrest, authorities also have moved swiftly to silence and isolate his allies. Last week, a Moscow court put his brother, Oleg, top associate Lyubov Sobol, and several other key allies under house arrest — without access to the internet — for two months as part of a criminal probe into alleged violations of coronavirus restrictions during protests.

On Thursday, Sobol was formally charged with the incitement of violation of sanitary regulations by organizing protests.

Protests have spread across Russia's 11 time zones over the past two weekends, drawing tens of thousands in the largest show of discontent with Putin's rule in years.

In a no-holds-barred response to the protest, police arrested over 10,000 protest participants across Russia and beat scores, according to the OVD-Info group monitoring arrests. Many detainees had to spend hours on police buses after detention facilities in Moscow and St. Petersburg quickly ran out of space and later were cramped into cells intended to accommodate far fewer inmates.

One detainee, Almir Shamasov, who spent 10 days at a detention facility in Sakharovo outside Moscow, said he spent 20 hours in a police van suffering from engine fumes or shivering cold when it was cut off.

“While we were driving, staying, the whole day passed," he said after being freed late Wednesday. “When you sit inside a police van with engine and heat on, the smell of gas or diesel fuel is unbearable. When it’s off, the steam comes out of your mouth.”

Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, shrugged off questions about detainees waiting on police buses and being squeezed into cramped cells by saying they had themselves to blame.

“The number of detainees is larger than detention facilities can handle. It's larger than what could be quickly processed, and that, unfortunately, causes such consequences,” Peskov said. “Above all, these are the people who took part in unlawful actions.”

He said that Russia won't listen to Western criticism of Navalny's sentencing and police action against protesters.

“We aren't going to take into account such statements regarding the enforcement of our laws on those who violate them and Russian court verdicts," Peskov said.

___

Kostya Manenkov contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, police officers detain a Navalny supporter during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia. A prison sentence for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a sweeping crackdown on protesters demanding his release reflect the Kremlin’s steely determination to fend off threats to its political monopoly at any cost. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 file photo, people clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. A prison sentence for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a sweeping crackdown on protesters demanding his release reflect the Kremlin’s steely determination to fend off threats to its political monopoly at any cost. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, servicemen of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) gather at the Red Square to prevent a protest rally in Moscow, Russia. A prison sentence for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a sweeping crackdown on protesters demanding his release reflect the Kremlin’s steely determination to fend off threats to its political monopoly at any cost. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 file photo, a man with a sign 'Navalny' on his back stands in front of riot policemen blocking the way to protester during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia. A prison sentence for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a sweeping crackdown on protesters demanding his release reflect the Kremlin’s steely determination to fend off threats to its political monopoly at any cost. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

FILE - In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny shows a heard symbol standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia. A prison sentence for Navalny and a sweeping crackdown on protesters demanding his release reflect the Kremlin’s steely determination to fend off threats to its political monopoly at any cost. (Moscow City Court via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, Lyubov Sobol, ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks during her news conference via video conference in Moscow, Russia. Last week, a Moscow court put Navalny's brother, Oleg, his top associate Lyubov Sobol and several other key allies under house arrest for two months as part of a criminal probe into alleged violations of coronavirus regulations during protests. The words on her tribune reading "Free Navalny". (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

In this photo taken from the Associated Press Television video, Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition activist, arrives to the headquarters of the Investigative Committee in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Sobol, a top associate of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was formally charged Thursday of violating coronavirus restrictions during opposition protests. (AP Photo/Vladimir Kondrashov) Credit: Vladimir Kondrashov Credit: Vladimir Kondrashov

In this photo taken from the Associated Press Television video, Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition activist, is driven in a prison car to the headquarters of the Investigative Committee in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Sobol, a top associate of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was formally charged Thursday of violating coronavirus restrictions during opposition protests. (AP Photo/Vladimir Kondrashov) Credit: Vladimir Kondrashov Credit: Vladimir Kondrashov