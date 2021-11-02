dayton-daily-news logo
Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," arrives at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," arrives at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday.

Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

