Kupcho takes last victory leap in Mission Hills finale

Korda was only two strokes back after Kupcho bogeyed 13 and 14, but fell three behind with a bogey of her own on 15 and parred the last three.

Kupcho pushed the advantage to four with a 3-foot birdie putt on the 15th, and Korda missed a 12-foot birdie try soon after on 16. Kupcho bogeyed the final two holes, three-putting the par-5 18th.

The first U.S. winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015, Kupcho opened Thursday with a 66 for a share of the lead. She had a 70 on Friday and shot 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole record at 16 under. She missed a chance to break the 72-hole mark of 19 under set by Dottie Pepper in 1999.

Kupcho won three years after after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She also won the 2018 NCAA individual title for Wake Forest.

Pia Babnik of Slovenia closed with a 66 to finish third at 11 under.

Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho the last two days, birdied the 18th for a 72 to tie for fourth at 10 under with 2014 winner Lexi Thompson (68), second-round leader Hinako Shibuno (66) and Celine Boutier (67).

DIVOTS: Chella Choi earned a BMW iX with a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th. She used a 4-hybrid on the 181-yard hole. Choi shot a 71 to tie for 53rd at even par. Pernilla aced the 166-yard fifth with a 7-iron. The 2018 winner also shot 71 to finish at even par. ... Brooke Seay, the Stanford junior who turned down a spot at Augusta to play the final event at Mission Hills, was the only one of the four amateurs to make the cut. She finished with a 73 to tie for 65th at 2 over.

