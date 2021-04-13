Kurds impose 10-day curfew in NE Syria amid coronavirus wave

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said sectors not included in the curfew are bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations while restaurants will only be allowed to do takeaway.

“The speed in which the virus is spreading is huge,” said Jwan Mustafa who head the health department in northeast Syria. “The region has reached a very critical period and we cannot stop the spread.”

The region that is home to some 5 million people has registered 201 new cases and six deaths on Monday alone, bringing the total of cases to 12,437 including 428 deaths.

Mustafa added that the real numbers are believed to be much higher. Clinics that were set up to deal with coronavirus cases are all full.

The World Health Organization said in March that it will oversee a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Syria adding that the inoculation process is expected to start in April. It said the aim is to vaccinate 20% of the population by the end of 2021.