Kuwait's exiled opposition returns home after royal pardon

The political deadlock has bred a worsening financial crisis in the wealthy, oil-rich sheikhdom, with Kuwait's general reserve fund running dry. The parliament, meanwhile, refuses to let the government raise the public debt ceiling and drum up badly needed billions of dollars.

As oil prices plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, the government continued to pay lavish public sector salaries without addressing the widening deficit, prompting ratings agencies to downgrade Kuwait for the first time in its history.

After al-Muslim returned, Kuwaitis celebrated with tea and a ceremonial sword dance.

“All the houses in Kuwait are very happy by the return of al-Muslim and those who were with him,” said Dokhi al-Hasban, one of the attendees. “The merciful mother...embraces her sons regardless of their minds, their conceptions and their ideology.”

Many parliamentarians, although deeply disenchanted by the political wrangling, say they're energized by the return of key opposition figures.

“The situation doesn't encourage us to be in the National Assembly, but maybe we could have another political role...like as a party or organization,” said former conservative lawmaker Waleed al-Tabatabaie. “We should benefit the youth by our experience.”

Kuwait stands out in the region of Persian Gulf sheikhdoms for its full-throated parliament and history of lawmakers publicly criticizing official corruption.