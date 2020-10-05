Kvitova gets emotional after return to French Open quarters

GASTRONOMY IN PARIS? HARDLY

Paris has long been known as one of the culinary capitals of the world.

Not so for Laura Siegemund, at least not on this occasion.

Moments after the German’s 7-5, 6-2 win over Paula Badosa in the fourth round, as Siegemund was gathering her things off her chair, a courtside microphone caught her explaining -- with a curse mixed in -- how distinctly disappointed she was by something her physiotherapist gave her to eat when she felt low on energy.

Siegemund sounded surprised, even amused, when asked at her news conference about it.

“Well, if you guys prefer to talk about the food I was eating, rather than tennis, that’s OK. That’s cool with me,” she said. “There are cameras everywhere and you cannot say anything without anybody noticing it.”

Then she explained her sudden need for quick-fix food — an opportunity she took while her opponent was getting some treatment.

“Probably looks weird having a fork and eating like that, but better than low sugar, anyway,” she said. “I was trying to get some carbs in. I tried the (energy) bar, couldn’t get it down really. So I asked my physio to bring me something else. I just wanted to get some carbs, some potato or rice, whatever.”

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

French Open quarterfinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas plugged into his YouTube channel during his run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2019. And he likes to update his Instagram account “for all the fans.”

But otherwise, he said after his win over Grigor Dimitrov in Paris on Monday, Tsitsipas tries to steer clear of social media during Grand Slam tournaments.

“I try and avoid using any form or any app that is linked to social media. I think it keeps me more sane,” Tsitsipas said, noting that such platforms “can be very toxic.”

“You don’t want to be thinking about stuff like this,” he said, “when you’re on the court.

