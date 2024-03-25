Kyiv endures a third air attack in 5 days as Russia steps up bombardment of cities

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said two women were injured.

Emergency services were on their way to the sites, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia that killed more than 130 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tie the attack to Ukraine, even though an affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Putin could use the Moscow attack to shore up support for the war and as a pretext to escalate attacks on Ukraine, analysts said.

