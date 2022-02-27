Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight

A Klitschko-ordered curfew began about sundown on Saturday and is to extend until at least 8 a.m. Monday. His order pointedly stated that any unauthorized person outside could be considered a saboteur.

“We are hunting these people, and it will be much easier if nobody is on the street," Klitschko explained, saying that six Russian “saboteurs” were killed Saturday night.

Russian troops' advance on the city has been slower than many military experts had expected.

“Ï just talked to the president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy). Everybody is not feeling so well,” Klitschko said, adding that the Ukrainian city government employees were in shock but not depressed. “We show our character, our knowledge, our values.”

In the last few days, long queues of people — both men and women — were spotted waiting to pick up weapons throughout the capital, after authorities decided to distribute weapons freely to anybody ready to defend the city. There are concerns, however, about arming nervous civilians with little military experience amid warnings of Russian saboteurs disguised as Ukrainian police or journalists.

“To be honest, we don't have 100% control,” said Klitschko. “We built this territorial defense in a short amount of time — but these are patriotic people."

“Right now, the most important question is to defend our country,” he added.

Responding to a question about the city's capacity to replenish dwindling stocks of food and medicine, Klitscho's view darkened, however.

“We are at the border of a humanitarian catastrophe," he said. “Right now, we have electricity, right now we have water and heating in our houses. But the infrastructure is destroyed to deliver the food and medication."

Then, in the same breath, he rallied like the world heavyweight boxing champion he once was.

“That's why the message for everyone is: Support Ukraine together ... We are strong,”he said. “Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian, and we are proud to have our own country.”

___

Caption Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion, right, and his brother Wladimir Klitschko, a Ukrainian former professional boxer look at a smart phone in the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

