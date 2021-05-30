dayton-daily-news logo
Kyle Larson dominates early, wins Stage 1 of Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Nation & World | 32 minutes ago
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson led 90 of the first 100 laps and won the fist stage of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trying to win NASCAR’s longest race for the first time, Larson started from the pole and was considered the race favorite.

The 28-year-old Larson hoped to give car owner Rick Hendrick a historic 269th career victory, which would pass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was running in second place.

Larson won this year at Las Vegas.

Kyle Busch was one of the biggest movers early on, reaching sixth place after starting 20th.

UP NEXT

NASCAR heads to California for the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway next Sunday for a return to road racing.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Driver Chase Elliott, left, talks to car owner Rick Hendrick before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman smiles for a photo with a fan before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Pit crew members unfurl a United States flag prior to the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Driver Denny Hamlin, right, talks to Rick Hendrick before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Entertainer Jay Leno smiles for a photo with fans at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Leno will be giving the command for drivers to start their engines. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Bruton Smith, left, president and owner of Speedway Motorsports Inc., touches the face of his son Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc., at Charlotte Motor Speedway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

