Rittenhouse prosecutors argue against mistrial as jury meets

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a fourth day Friday, as prosecutors argued against defense requests for a mistrial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began deliberating for a fourth day Friday, as prosecutors argued against a defense request for a mistrial, saying there was “no factual or legal basis” for the judge to grant it.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer. Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense, while the prosecution argued he instigated the bloodshed.

Even as the jury weighed the evidence, two mistrial requests from the defense hung over the case, with the potential to upend the verdict if the panel were to convict Rittenhouse. One of those requests asks the judge to go even further and bar prosecutors from retrying him.

In their mistrial bid, Rittenhouse’s lawyers complained that they were given an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video and that a prosecutor asked Rittenhouse improper questions during cross-examination about material not admitted into evidence and about his exercising of his constitutional right to remain silent.

In a reply filed with the court, prosecutor James Kraus said that the state did not intentionally provide the defense with a lesser-quality video and that Rittenhouse's lawyers also were supplied with a copy of the original, higher-quality footage played in court.

Kraus said in his reply that the file was compressed by the Kenosha Police Department’s email program. He had earlier argued in court that the compression was the fault of the defense attorneys' email program.

Prosecutors contend the video shows Rittenhouse pointing his gun at protesters just before the shooting erupted.

The defense has also accused prosecutors of deliberately trying to provoke a mistrial because their case was going poorly and they wanted a do-over trial. But Kraus denied that, saying the state “has never had any intention to create a mistrial” so that it could retry Rittenhouse.

If Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder grants the mistrial request based on the video, Rittenhouse could be retried. If he grants the other mistrial bid, based on the prosecutor's questions, he could not be put on trial again.

The jury resumed deliberations the morning after the judge raised eyebrows among lawyers when he agreed to let a juror take home a copy of the detailed legal instructions he gave to the panel. The instructions consisted of some 36 pages of explanation of the charges and the laws of self-defense.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I watch a little TV, in the morning, in the evening. And some of the greatest legal minds in the country, I’m delighted to say, agree with us that the instructions are very confusing,” Schroeder said in granting the juror's request Thursday.

After the jury departed, Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards told the judge he feared such a move would lead to jurors looking things up in the dictionary or doing their own research at home.

Tom Grieve, a Milwaukee lawyer and former prosecutor not involved in the case, called the move “definitely unusual in my experience.”

“The natural issue is that it will precipitate armchair research and table discussion,” he said.

Rittenhouse was a 17-year-old former police youth cadet when he went to Kenosha in what he said was an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.

The case has exposed deep divides among Americans over guns, racial injustice, vigilantism and self-defense in the U.S.

Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

Forliti reported from Minneapolis, Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Todd Richmond in Madison contributed to this story.

Find the AP's full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about why he let the jury take home the jury instructions at the end of the day in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks over to his attorneys as the jury is dismissed for the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, raises his fist outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, pulls out his chair for a meeting Judge Bruce Schroeder called during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Natalie Wisco, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger get video ready that was requested by the jury for deliberations during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: Sean Krajacic

Credit: Sean Krajacic

Credit: Sean Krajacic

Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse checks his cell phone as he waits with his attorneys for the judge to relieve the jury during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, along with all of the attorneys in the case make their way out of the courtroom after the jury was relieved for the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth hands out cookies outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Protesters stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, talks about how letting the jury take home the jury instructions may not be a good idea during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Caption
Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

