Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

FILE - Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it's a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn't disclose the new baby's name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22” and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

