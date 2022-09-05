Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev

And now, with his big serve producing 21 aces Sunday, and his go-for-broke style working perfectly against Medvedev, Kyrgios must be considered a serious championship contender at the U.S. Open.

Medvedev, meanwhile, was playing well enough to win all nine sets he played in Week 1 and look ready to give himself a shot at becoming the first man to win consecutive trophies in New York since Roger Federer grabbed the last of his five in a row from 2004-08.

Instead, Medvedev — whose victory over Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final ended his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 — will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. Three players have a chance to replace him there: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

On Tuesday, Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, reacts to his play against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts to his play against Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a bow after winning his match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Daniil Medvedev, front, of Russia, walks over to check on Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, who took a hard spill after returning a shot during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a hard spill after returning a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, places eye drops in his eyes after receiving them from medical staff in his match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)