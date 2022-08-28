Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

“Obviously it’s a very special moment for her. She’s probably the greatest of all time,” he said. “Whether or not we see anyone live the career that she has? I don’t think that’s possible.”

His career is rather unique itself.

Not in the same sort of remarkable results sort of way, mind you. But the way he carries himself on court -- from the between-the-legs shots to the conflicts with opponents or chair umpires or fans -- is far from standard.

At Wimbledon, where he made it past the quarterfinals at a major for the first time before losing to Novak Djokovic in a four-set final, there were plenty of big serves and forehands, as always.

Also, though, there was a $10,000 fine for spitting in the direction of a spectator, a contretemps with Stefanos Tsitsipas during and after their match (Tsitsipas said Kyrgios has "a very evil side" and accused him of "constant bullying") and a back-and-forth about a woman in the stands who Kyrgios said was drunk (and who recently sued him for saying so). And, during that fortnight, word emerged from Australia about a still-pending court case involving an accusation of assault against a former girlfriend.

Djokovic managed to capture the multiple sides of Kyrgios with one lengthy answer at a news conference before their Centre Court matchup last month, remarking that “it seems like, mentally, he’s at a better state than what he was, where he was, some years ago” and noting “he thrives in a big stage” and “he’s got so much talent,” then concluding: “We know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally; on and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency.”

That last word is not one often associated with the 27-year-old Kyrgios. It is appropriate lately.

Since Wimbledon, as the tour moved to the North American hard courts in the leadup to Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios won a doubles title with Kokkinakis in Atlanta (they were the doubles champions at the Australian Open in January), became the first man to ever win singles and doubles titles in the same year at Washington, and then beat Medvedev en route to the quarterfinals at Montreal, before petering out with a second-round loss to top American Taylor Fritz in Cincinnati.

“I was just so mentally and physically worn out. Mentally I wanted to go out there and give another good performance; my body almost didn’t let me. It was like trying to get a lawn mower started after four or five times. It just wasn’t going,” Kyrgios said. “There’s been so much going on at home — my brother’s had a baby; my mom is sick. It’s just hard to be away. It’s definitely weighing on me every day I’m longer on the road. I just want to go home, kind of thing. But I know this is an important event here, so I’ve just got to put them to the side.”

Some players will never acknowledge looking at the draw to see what could happen down the road in a tournament. Kyrgios is not one of them.

He thinks he and Kokkinakis were placed in a “great section” of the bracket, “so whichever one of us advances kind of has a great opportunity to capitalize.”

Still, Kyrgios added, “Whether I win or lose, it’s going to be the same for me. ... It’s a win-win for me. If I win, it’s more money and another great result. If I lose, I get to go home.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves to Daniil Medvedev during second round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. in Montreal. Kyrgios will compete in the U.S. Open tennis tournament that begins Monday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson Combined Shape Caption FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves to Daniil Medvedev during second round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. in Montreal. Kyrgios will compete in the U.S. Open tennis tournament that begins Monday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson